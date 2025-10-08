IRS furloughs spark questions, concern among sizable Ogden-area workforce, union rep says

OGDEN — As the federal government shutdown continues, IRS employees, including Ogden's sizable contingent, received word Wednesday of furloughs, though it's not clear exactly how many are now off the job.

"It's kind of mixed," said Daniel Martinez, the legislative coordinator for Chapter 67 of the National Treasury Employees Union, which represents many IRS employees in Ogden.

That is, some have been furloughed, some have been instructed to work without pay while others will continue to work with pay, as usual.

"It's hard to say right now how many people are going to be hit by this," Martinez said.

Whatever the specific impact, the IRS is the largest employer in Weber County, numbering perhaps around 6,000, and many are worried, Martinez said, concerned how they'll pay their bills moving forward if they're furloughed. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that half of the IRS' workforce nationwide would be furloughed.

"There's obviously that financial burden. What do you do now?" he said.

He expressed frustration over what he sees as lack of action on ending the shutdown by Weber County's representative in Congress, GOP Rep. Blake Moore, given the import of the federal workforce to the county. He's sensing a measure of solidarity among the IRS workforce, though.

"You see employees looking after employees, sharing experiences," he said.

Mike McBride, spokesman for Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski, said city officials are monitoring the situation given the potential impact it could have on area families. Some IRS workers travel to Ogden each day for work from surrounding communities.

"For now, we encourage residents to reach out to available resources as needed. Our community is fortunate to have multiple service providers who are ready to provide assistance ranging from rental assistance, food supply, mental health support, job search help and a range of other forms of human services," he said. The city has created a website given the uncertain situation IRS workers face that lists some of the resources.

The shutdown started on Oct. 1 after U.S. lawmakers were unable to reach accord on a measure to extend funding of the federal government. Republican and Democratic lawmakers remain split on the issue, and several measures to resolve the issue have failed since the shutdown began. Given the impasse, David Traynor, the acting IRS human capital officer, issued a memo on Wednesday announcing the IRS furloughs, though some employees will be excepted.

"When you are on furlough, you will be in nonpay, nonduty status," the letter reads. The Federal News Network, a publication covering the federal government and federal workforce, reported Tuesday that the guarantee of backpay for furloughed workers once the shutdown ends "is now in limbo" given conflicting interpretations of federal law on the matter.

The IRS workforce earlier this year in Ogden numbered around 7,500, according to Robert Lawrence, president of Chapter 67 of National Treasury Employees Union. Following efforts by the administration of President Donald Trump to scale back the workforce via buyouts, that fell to around 6,000, he estimates, though the agency late last month announced plans to hire 300-plus entry-level employees in Ogden.

The last federal government shutdown lasted 35 days, extending from late 2018 into early 2019. Many IRS workers were furloughed, impacting them personally as well as Weber County's economy given their outsized share of the local workforce. The local community responded, with many businesses, nonprofit groups and other entities offering free necessities to impacted workers.

Moore on Tuesday posted a message via social media outlining the impact of a continuing shutdown on Utahns.

"Most federal workers, around 40,000 in Utah, will be furloughed or required to work without pay. That's approximately 2.4% of the state workforce," he said.

The shutdown, depending on how long it lasts, will also adversely impact Utah's gross state product, reduce access to federal programming, cut federal contract spending and more.

"Real Utahns and Americans across the nation are feeling the results of the shutdown," he said.