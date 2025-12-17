In prime time speech, Trump to highlight victories amid low economic approval

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will deliver a rare evening address from the White House on Wednesday about his first ​year back in office, focusing on what he sees as big victories even as Americans worry about the economy and Republicans face tough midterm elections in 2026.

The president, who regularly complains that he does not get ⁠credit for his accomplishments, is expected to tout his administration's work this year on a range of issues from reducing border crossings to bringing down prices ‌of some goods. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters he may tease policy moves that are likely to ⁠come next year, too.

The address, scheduled for 7 p.m. MST in prime time for television viewers, is an opportunity for ‌the president, if he stays ‍on message, to address people's concerns about affordability, an issue that Trump, a Republican, has repeatedly referred ⁠to as a Democratic hoax.

High inflation during Democratic President Joe Biden's four ⁠years in office helped Trump beat former Vice President Kamala Harris in last year's election. But Trump's tariff policies this year have created uncertainty and lifted prices in an economy that has now been overseen by his administration for nearly a year.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll on Tuesday showed just 33% of U.S. adults approve of how Trump has handled the economy.

Trump's remarks, set to take place in the White House's Diplomatic Reception Room and not the Oval Office as presidential addresses often do, may be a rehash of sorts of ‍a speech he gave in Pennsylvania last week that touched on affordability but also veered into other familiar hits from Trump's rallies such as transgender rights, Somali migrants in Minnesota and wind turbines.

Foreign policy could also feature in the address. Trump, who has highlighted his work to end multiple conflicts abroad, on Tuesday ordered a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela and has repeatedly hinted that the United States could take action on Venezuelan soil as part of U.S. efforts to stop illegal drug smuggling. Venezuela's government called Trump's latest move a "grotesque threat."

Trump ‌has upended national and international norms since returning to power in January, punishing adversaries who oppose him, taking on universities, law firms and the media, leveling tariffs ‌at U.S. allies, and inserting himself into arts and pop culture with a takeover of the Kennedy Center and a steady stream of commentary on social media.

His style, while welcomed by his Make America Great Again movement, has alienated others. The Reuters/Ipsos poll showed his approval sinking to 39%, close to his lowest of the year and down from 41% earlier this month.

Presidential approval can be ⁠a key bellwether for electoral prospects. ​Trump's Republicans are seeking to maintain control of the House of Representatives ⁠and Senate in November elections ‌next year, while Democrats are highlighting affordability concerns and differences over healthcare policy in an attempt to wrest power away.