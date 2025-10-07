'Someone in the room is blue.' Man arrested after roommate found dead in apartment

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man has been arrested and accused of killing his roommate at an apartment complex that helps people experiencing homelessness.

Michael Ray Bynum, 53, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Monday for investigation of murder.

Police were called to investigate a suspicious death at The Ville, 1990 W. North Temple, about 11:20 p.m. Sunday after a staff member reported "someone in the room is blue," according to a police booking affidavit. "The Ville is a temporary housing (facility) where people can apply for a room and be paired up with a roommate," police stated.

Officers found Timothy Ruthenberg, 59, dead inside his apartment, and the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office determined his death is a homicide, according to a prepared statement from Salt Lake police.

"Timothy was found to have light pattern bruising on his torso that lead investigators to believe was possibly caused by a shoe or boot," the affidavit states. An autopsy found that "Timothy had suffered broken ribs as well as a lacerations to Timothy's spleen and liver. (The doctor who conducted the autopsy) advised (police) these injuries would not be due to natural causes" but rather "would be caused by blunt force trauma."

Detectives tracked down "and located Ruthenberg's roommate, Michael Bynum, at the Salt Lake City Library after discovering he was the last person seen leaving Ruthenberg's apartment," police stated.

Investigators questioned Bynum, who said he had been living with Ruthenberg since July.

"Upon moving in, Timothy would often have the TV and light on and talk to his girlfriend at night, preventing Michael from being able to sleep. Prior to this incident, Michael informed staff that Timothy was talking on the phone preventing him from being able to sleep. Staff responded to the room and instructed Timothy that if he was to talk on the phone at this hour, it should be done outside. A short time after staff left, Michael said he attempted to go to the bathroom. Timothy approached him and struck him in the jaw two times. Michael reported that he grabbed Timothy in an attempt to stop him from hitting him and choked him out. He reported that Timothy went limp and he was laid on floor. Michael grabbed some personal items and before leaving reported hearing Timothy snoring," according to the police affidavit.

But Bynum did not have an explanation for the injuries on Ruthenberg's torso and "stated multiple times that he did not intend to kill Timothy," according to police.

After police questioned Bynum, he was arrested in connection with Ruthenberg's death.