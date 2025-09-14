US 6 reopens following cleanup of rockslide in Carbon County

By Payton Davis, KSL.com | Updated - Sept. 14, 2025 at 5:04 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 14, 2025 at 2:28 p.m.

 
U.S. 6 was closed north of Helper in Carbon County for a time on Sunday due to a rockslide, according to transportation officials.

HELPER, Carbon County — U.S. 6 has reopened in Carbon County after a rockslide forced its closure for a time on Sunday afternoon.

The highway was closed in both directions in an area north of Helper, according to a Utah Department of Transportation social media post.

Some rocks from the mountain had fallen on the road, causing minor damage, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Gordon later explained. He said UDOT crews assisted in the cleanup, and the highway was open again by 4 p.m.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the slide.

