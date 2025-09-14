US 6 reopens following cleanup of rockslide in Carbon County

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

HELPER, Carbon County — U.S. 6 has reopened in Carbon County after a rockslide forced its closure for a time on Sunday afternoon.

The highway was closed in both directions in an area north of Helper, according to a Utah Department of Transportation social media post.

Some rocks from the mountain had fallen on the road, causing minor damage, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Gordon later explained. He said UDOT crews assisted in the cleanup, and the highway was open again by 4 p.m.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the slide.