Police therapy dog in training dies in North Salt Lake officer's vehicle

By Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com | Posted - Aug. 27, 2025 at 10:31 p.m.

 
A police therapy dog in training died last week after it was left inside an off-duty North Salt Lake police officer's vehicle, the police chief confirmed.

A police therapy dog in training died last week after it was left inside an off-duty North Salt Lake police officer's vehicle, the police chief confirmed. (Sakorn, Adobe Stock)

Save Story

NORTH SALT LAKE — A police therapy dog in training died last week after it was left inside an off-duty North Salt Lake police officer's vehicle.

The dog, which had yet to work for the North Salt Lake Police Department, may have died due to a heat-related illness, according to Police Chief Craig Black.

The dog was owned by the officer and not yet by the department because it was still in training, Black said.

Details of the circumstances surrounding the dog's death were not available Wednesday. The name of the officer involved was not released either.

Black said the Davis County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Correction: A previous version said the dog died in the officer's personal vehicle. It was a police department vehicle.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahDavis CountyPolice & Courts
    Ivy Farguheson is a reporter for KSL.com. She has worked as a journalist in Indiana, Wisconsin and Maryland.

    Most Viewed

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  