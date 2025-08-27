Police therapy dog in training dies in North Salt Lake officer's vehicle

NORTH SALT LAKE — A police therapy dog in training died last week after it was left inside an off-duty North Salt Lake police officer's vehicle.

The dog, which had yet to work for the North Salt Lake Police Department, may have died due to a heat-related illness, according to Police Chief Craig Black.

The dog was owned by the officer and not yet by the department because it was still in training, Black said.

Details of the circumstances surrounding the dog's death were not available Wednesday. The name of the officer involved was not released either.

Black said the Davis County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Correction: A previous version said the dog died in the officer's personal vehicle. It was a police department vehicle.