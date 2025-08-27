Lanes on I-15 near Orem now open after garbage spill

OREM — All lanes of I-15 are now open after a semitruck hauling garbage rolled its cab and trailer on Wednesday afternoon, spilling garbage along the highway near Orem.

The driver, who was traveling on 800 North to northbound I-15, had difficulty negotiating the turn and lost control of the truck, causing the cab and trailer to roll and spill its contents — garbage, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

"Both eastbound to northbound lanes are blocked, and one westbound to northbound lane is blocked. We will probably have to take all lanes when the tow truck arrives to roll and load the truck," said UHP Lt. Cam Roden.

No one was injured in the spill.

All lanes have since reopened on I-15 near Lehi after a four-car crash also on Wednesday afternoon caused the blockage of lanes on southbound I-15, except for two lanes on the left. The right shoulder was also blocked and is now clear, according to UHP.

One person involved in that crash was taken to a nearby medical facility.