Provo man accused of collecting, distributing child sex abuse material

PROVO — A Provo man was charged Tuesday with collecting and distributing child sex abuse material and engaging in disturbing online conversations with others about sexually abusing children.

Jacob Owen Bunker, 25, is charged in 4th District Court with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a first-degree felony, and three counts of enticement of a minor, a second-degree felony.

The investigation began in May when the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking task force arrested a man for allegedly enticing a child. As investigators searched that man's electronic devices, they found social media chats with another man, later identified as Bunker, according to charging documents.

Some of the conversations found by investigators included Bunker stating that he wants to sexually abuse a preschool classroom and also wants a calling in his church overseeing young children. "I would molest every kid," he stated, according to the charges.

Bunker is also accused of sending the other man a video of "what appears to be a self-produced video of child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child pornography," the charges state. "In addition to these conversations, law enforcement also discovered that (Bunker) had established a group chat on a social media chatting application wherein he and others discussed their sexual interest in children," and he "discussed how he has 'watched a lot of toddler porn.'"

During an undercover operation, FBI agents attempted to arrange a meeting with Bunker under the guise of molesting a young child, but the meeting never happened, the charges state.

After he was arrested, Bunker "admitted to using social media to talk to others to make arrangements to sexually abuse children, though claimed he would then delete the account. (He) admitted to using social media to find, view, and distribute child sex abuse material" but "claimed to have never abused a child himself," according to charging documents.