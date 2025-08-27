Mission president shot in Mexico calls his survival a miracle in message of gratitude

SALT LAKE CITY — A Latter-day Saint mission president and his wife are calling his survival a miracle after an armed intruder entered their home and shot him.

"In that initial moment of fear, we felt God and his angels protecting us. The only way to explain the outcome of this harrowing event is a miracle. We believe God is a god of miracles," President Tyler Wallis and Sister Elizabeth Wallis said.

In their message, released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the couple leading the Mexico, Mexico City West Mission expressed gratitude for "prayers, love and support" from people around the world during President Wallis' recovery.

They said they have witnessed miracles and have been ministered to by both earthly and heavenly angels.

The couple said an armed intruder entered their home in the early morning hours of Aug. 16 and a struggle ensued.

"The intruder fired two shots at point-blank range. One of those 9mm rounds entered Tyler's body in the center of his upper abdomen and exited his body near his hip, miraculously missing his organs and arteries," the couple said in a statement.

On Aug. 20, just a few days later, he was released from the hospital, the church said.

President and Sister Wallis said they are grateful that his life was spared and he is expected to recover fully.

"We are sensitive that not every situation has the same outcome as ours, and we mourn with those who have been tragically separated from loved ones," they said. "As we each recognize that we have an eternal purpose, which includes life after death, we can find peace in our trials."

The couple said serving and sharing the Lord's message with missionaries is a privilege for them, and they love sharing the restored gospel with the world.

"Our call to serve in Mexico City came from a prophet, and we will continue to serve the Lord with our missionaries. Our message is to help people come unto Christ, find peace, understand their purpose in life and share the plan of happiness that is available to everyone," the statement said.

The Church of Jesus Christ previously stated that members of the Mexico area presidency would assist in running the mission while President Wallis recovers. He and his wife began their three-year mission in July.