1 tenant hospitalized as fire rips through Eagle Mountain complex

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — One tenant was injured and six Utah County sheriff's deputies suffered smoke inhalation from a large fire at an apartment complex in Eagle Mountain overnight.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, crews from the Unified Fire Authority responded to an apartment complex near 8050 N. Ridge Loop.

"First arriving crews found heavy fire from the roof. Utah County sheriff's (deputies) had evacuated all but one tenant who was unable to exit. Fire crews put a ground ladder to the 3rd story window to enter," Unified fire officials posted on X.

Firefighters found one tenant in a bedroom closet attempting to shelter from the fire. That person was taken to the University of Utah Hospital Burn Center in Salt Lake City. Additional information about that person was not immediately released. Six sheriff's deputies were also treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

"Flames began on the second-story exterior patio of building J before spreading through the structure," according to a statement from Eagle Mountain.

Crews battled the large fire until 6 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A spokesman for Unified fire says an undetermined number of people were displaced from a total of 12 units. The four units on the top floor of the building are a complete loss. One or two units on the second floor are also a complete loss due to fire damage, according to Unified. The remaining units suffered heavy smoke and water damage.

Firefighters from six other departments assisted Unified firefighters in battling the blaze. The Red Cross is assisting those who are now displaced.

"Early this morning, our community experienced a devastating fire at the condos near Pony Express Parkway and Ranches Parkway. My heart is heavy for those affected by this loss, and I am grateful for the many miracles that occurred amid such a difficult event," Eagle Mountain City Councilwoman Melissa Clark posted Tuesday on social media.

"I ask that you keep those affected in your thoughts and prayers. One individual was airlifted to the hospital and is reported to be responsive, another miracle in the midst of heartbreak."

This story will be updated.