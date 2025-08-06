2 sisters charged with stealing UPS packages

WEST JORDAN — Two sisters, including one who was hired as UPS driver, are facing criminal charges accusing them of stealing packages that were supposed to be delivered.

Trina Rae Zambrano, 48, and Lucy Shuntal Montoya, 46, both of West Valley City, have each been charged in 3rd District Court with mail theft, a second-degree felony; burglary, a third-degree felony; theft and theft causing economic interruption, class A misdemeanors; and theft by deception, a class B misdemeanor.

In December, West Jordan police were called to a self-storage business where a United Parcel Service supervisor "stated that 21 packages were missing from a UPS rented storage unit." Using surveillance video and after looking up license plates, police contacted a man who said Zambrano and her sister "have taken his vehicle several times without permission," according to charging documents.

The man also told police that he "observed Zambrano transfer a large number of packages to Montoya's vehicle and a short time later, Montoya was caught by apartment management throwing the packages into the dumpster," according to the charges.

The supervisor said Montoya "had recently been hired by UPS to deliver packages but was not scheduled to work the day the packages went missing," the charges allege.

Detectives also learned that an iPhone from one of the missing packages was sold to a pawn shop. Another man told detectives that his missing package "contained medication valued at $10,000," according to the charges.

Police later received a tip that two women were seen throwing items in a dumpster at an apartment complex in West Valley City.

"(Police) searched the dumpster and found several Amazon boxes labeled with addresses in West Jordan," the charges say.