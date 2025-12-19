Amazon driver entered Millcreek woman's home, sexually abused her, police say

MILLCREEK — An Amazon delivery driver has been arrested and accused of entering a woman's residence and sexually abusing her.

Val Ray Medina Vasquez, 28, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Thursday for investigation of burglary and forcible sexual abuse.

The incident happened on Nov. 23 in Millcreek.

"The victim, who is on hospice, stated that an Amazon driver, later identified as Val Ray Vasquez, entered her residence … and sexually assaulted her," a police booking affidavit states.

The incident was not reported to police until Nov. 25, according to the affidavit, which does not state the reason for the delay.

"The victim stated that Val went into her room and tried to give her hugs, but she was confused as she had never met him. The victim stated that she is on hospice and has a lot of nurses coming and going, so she first thought it was a nurse until she could not identify him. The victim stated that Val kept on 'loving all over me, rubbing my arm, rubbing my head, rubbing on my face and rubbing on the back of my neck' all while telling Val to leave," the affidavit says.

At one point, Vasquez "tried to pray" for the woman who told him "No." That's when Vasquez touched the woman inappropriately, the affidavit alleges.

"The victim stated that she told him to leave as Val was attempting to kiss her, so she finally managed to push Val back and that is when he left," according to the affidavit.

Detectives collected surveillance video that allegedly shows Vasquez outside the woman's door, but without any packages. He was pacing around until he eventually entered the home, according to police.

Police interviewed Vasquez on Thursday. He claimed he entered the residence only to talk to the woman about how she was feeling, the affidavit states. He later admitted to inappropriately touching the woman, the affidavit says.

"Val stated that he feels embarrassed that he did this but claimed that he has not done anything else like this while delivering packages," the arrest report states.

In requesting that Vasquez be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending the filing of formal charges, Unified police noted that "Val is an Amazon driver and if he were to be released, he could go back to delivering packages and possibly creating more victims."