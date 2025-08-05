'I can't believe I actually did that': Price man, 82, charged with shooting, killing son

PRICE — An 82-year-old Price man was charged Tuesday with shooting and killing his son.

Franklin D. Allred is charged in 7th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of his son, Eric F. Allred, 53.

Just after midnight on Saturday, Carbon County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call from a man claiming to have just shot his son, according to a police booking affidavit.

"The residence had a long dirt driveway leading up to the rear door of the house, which faced northeast. A few feet inside the door to the south the victim was laying on his back with an apparent gunshot wound to the center of his chest," the affidavit states.

Victim Eric Allred was wearing a holster with a gun in it when police first arrived, according to the affidavit.

"I read through dispatch notes and listened to the 911 audio call. A man, who identified himself as Frank Allred, informed dispatch that he had just shot a man in his home. Dispatch asked Frank if he knew who the man was. Frank advised it was his son," the affidavit says. "Frank tells dispatch his son was being aggressive with him. Frank then stops answering questions but does not hang up."

Police say when they arrived, Allred refused to come out of the home and deputies had to forcibly remove him. While he was at a local hospital being treated for a cut on his arm, "Frank would cry and make statements about shooting his son," according to the affidavit.

Investigators later attempted to question Allred at the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.

"Frank stated he didn't remember anything and doesn't know how he got from his house to here. I asked Frank what the last thing he remembered was. Frank said the last thing he remembers was ironing out differences while sitting around the fire pit at his house with his son. I asked Frank what did he mean by that. Frank stated his son was upset with him because he was jealous of his sisters and felt he wasn't as important as them," the affidavit states.

"Frank then described him and the victim's relationship as good until last night. Frank said the victim was drunk and they were hashing things out. Frank said he was mad and that is why he took the gallon jug of wine with him out to the fire with the victim. Frank said he was overdoing it — drinking more on purpose while they were hashing things out."

Allred claimed that his son scared him when he got drunk and would yell at him and threaten him.

"Frank said he couldn't believe he'd actually shoot, but if he did, the victim must have scared him," according to the affidavit. "Frank stated the victim must have been way out of line for him to do that. Frank asked if he was going to prison. Frank then stated the victim must have been very drunk.

"Frank then stated, 'I kinda knew, but I can't believe I actually did that,'" the affidavit alleges. "I asked Frank what he kinda knew. Frank stated since he was at the sheriff's office this is what he figured happened. Frank then began asking about who was going to take care of his house. While interviewing Frank, I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage."