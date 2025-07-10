17-year-old dies in Summit County motorcycle crash

By Logan Stefanich, KSL.com | Posted - July 10, 2025 at 12:25 p.m.

 
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a motorcycle crash in Summit County on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a motorcycle crash in Summit County on Wednesday. (Carl Ballou, Shutterstock)

OAKLEY, Summit County — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a motorcycle crash in Weber Canyon on Wednesday.

At about 6 p.m., the Summit County Sheriff's Office received a report of an accident approximately 7 miles east of the canyon's base.

"Deputies responded to the scene and located a crashed motorcycle and a single individual who had been operating the vehicle. Tragically, the rider had succumbed to his injuries prior to the arrival of first responders," said Summit County Sheriff's Sgt. Skyler Talbot.

The preliminary investigation suggests the rider, a Summit County resident, was traveling east and failed to navigate a turn, causing the motorcycle to fall and slide into a fence post, Talbot said.

The victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, he added.

Talbot said investigators believe the crash occurred approximately 30 minutes before the passerby discovered the scene and called authorities.

This story may be updated.

Logan Stefanich is a reporter with KSL.com, covering southern Utah communities, education, business and tech news.

