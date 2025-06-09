Police: 2 people killed in shooting on Las Vegas strip

By Associated Press | Updated - June 9, 2025 at 5:19 p.m. | Posted - June 9, 2025 at 9:24 a.m.

 
Police are investigating the gunshot deaths of two people on the Las Vegas strip on Sunday.

Police are investigating the gunshot deaths of two people on the Las Vegas strip on Sunday. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LAS VEGAS — Police are investigating the gunshot deaths of two people on the Las Vegas strip, not far from the landmark fountain at the Bellagio Resort & Casino.

The two people were found Sunday night with apparent gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk along South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the shooting as "an isolated incident." Investigators believe they have identified the suspect and are working to find and apprehend that person, Undersheriff Andrew Walsh told reporters in a briefing.

Investigators believe the suspect and victims had been feuding on social media, police said.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

U.S.Police & Courts
Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  