Informant arrested, accused of selling meth from cartel on Utah streets

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

MIDVALE — A man arrested Thursday was helping a Mexican drug cartel sell large amounts of meth throughout Utah and was then used as an informant before betraying officers, police say.

Christopher Eric Johnson, 40, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of engaging in a criminal enterprise, drug possession and obstruction of justice.

Since November, Unified police have been working with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Department of Homeland Security to investigate "a large drug distribution ring."

"The investigation involves hundreds of pounds in methamphetamine being brought into Utah weekly from Mexico and sold on the streets," according to a police booking affidavit.

Johnson was arrested by police on Nov. 18, and he was found to be in possession of several ounces of meth, police said.

"Christopher admitted that he has been selling large amounts of methamphetamine from cartel connections and selling them in Utah. Christopher admitted that between November and (Thursday), he has purchased over 100 pounds of methamphetamine from the group and sold it on the street, and he has wired tens of thousands of dollars to the cartel in Mexico," the affidavit alleges.

Following his November arrest, police say Johnson agreed to cooperate with law enforcement and provide officers with information and perform controlled drug purchases. "Christopher was admonished by officers not to have contact with any Mexico connections without prior notification with law enforcement," the affidavit states.

However, following a phone conversation in which Johnson believed he was talking to a member of the cartel but was actually talking to an undercover officer, he was taken into custody again on Thursday, according to the affidavit.

"Christopher said that he was stopped and arrested and he wanted to get a message to Mexico people that they are compromised and the police and federal agents are investigating," the affidavit says. "Christopher admitted he called Mexico cartel officials and told him he was arrested and they took his money. Chris denied that he said anything else, even after being given the opportunity to tell officers what exactly he said to these subjects."

Police said Johnson's actions "have demonstrated that he is a serious risk to the safety of investigating officers, risking their welfare and compromising the integrity of the investigation. Christopher has demonstrated that he would rather continue his ongoing criminal enterprise with the cartel in Mexico rather than show remorse for his actions and help bring a successful resolution to this case," the affidavit states.

Police say they hope their entire case has not been compromised.