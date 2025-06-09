St. George woman sentenced for filming sexual abuse of a preschooler

By Cody Blowers, St, George News | Posted - June 9, 2025 at 1:07 p.m.

 
Alexandria Marie Wright, 31, appeared with her defense attorney, Russell Pietryga, for sentencing on first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child and other charges during a hearing held at 5th District Court in St. George on Thursday.

Alexandria Marie Wright, 31, appeared with her defense attorney, Russell Pietryga, for sentencing on first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child and other charges during a hearing held at 5th District Court in St. George on Thursday. (Sheldon Demke, St. George News)

ST. GEORGE — On Thursday, 31-year-old Alexandria Marie Wright appeared before 5th District Judge Keith C. Barnes to be sentenced on four of the eight counts filed against her.

These included first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child, sodomy on a child and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.

The four remaining aggravated sexual abuse charges were dismissed in exchange for the guilty pleas Wright entered on April 24, when she admitted to "engaging in a sexual act with the child" and filming the abuse, according to a statement filed in support of the plea.

The videos that led to Wright's charges came to light during the arrest of a 26-year-old Nevada man, Martin Brandon Gillen, of Mesquite. He was arrested in Iola, Kansas, in March 2024 in connection with an unrelated kidnapping case. During his arrest, Gillen told agents he had met a woman in St. George, which "ultimately led to the sexual abuse of a minor," the agent noted.

