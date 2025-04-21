The Utah Checkdown podcast: Talking positive Utah football vibes after spring game

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah football wrapped up it spring camp on Saturday with its annual 22 Forever Game.

And while the game itself is very vanilla as to not spoil schemes for fall, there's a lot of optimism coming out of the program about what the 2025 season could be for Utah.

Host Josh Furlong is joined today by Bryan Brown to recap the spring game and the overall vibes coming out of camp.

Has Devon Dampier done enough to give fans confidence about the season? Are there areas of concern? How did Utah's approach to this camp help the program moving forward.

They talk all of that and more as they recap spring camp.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.