The Utah Checkdown podcast: Talking positive Utah football vibes after spring game

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - April 21, 2025 at 1:04 p.m.

 

Save Story
Talking positive Utah football vibes after spring game with Bryan Brown
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah football wrapped up it spring camp on Saturday with its annual 22 Forever Game.

And while the game itself is very vanilla as to not spoil schemes for fall, there's a lot of optimism coming out of the program about what the 2025 season could be for Utah.

Host Josh Furlong is joined today by Bryan Brown to recap the spring game and the overall vibes coming out of camp.

Has Devon Dampier done enough to give fans confidence about the season? Are there areas of concern? How did Utah's approach to this camp help the program moving forward.

They talk all of that and more as they recap spring camp.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

Most recent The Utah Checkdown stories

Related topics

The Utah CheckdownSportsUtah UtesCollege
KSL.com Sports

Most Viewed

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  