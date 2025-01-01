Crash, car fire briefly closes I-70 in Sevier County

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SEVIER, Sevier County — Eastbound I-70 was closed for about 25 minutes on Monday after a vehicle crashed and caught fire.

The crash occurred about 11 a.m. between Cove Fort and Sevier when an eastbound vehicle drifted off the right of the roadway and hit a metal guardrail, according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cam Roden. The vehicle came to a stop and caught fire where the guardrail met a concrete barrier, Roden said.

The driver exited the car and was taken to a hospital with "minor to moderate injuries," according to Roden.

All eastbound lanes were closed for about 25 minutes while the fire was put out. Responders opened one lane of traffic before noon.