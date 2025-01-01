Crash, car fire briefly closes I-70 in Sevier County

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com | Posted - April 21, 2025 at 12:58 p.m.

 
A car is seen in flames after a crash on I-70 in Sevier County on Monday.

A car is seen in flames after a crash on I-70 in Sevier County on Monday. (Utah Highway Patrol)

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SEVIER, Sevier County — Eastbound I-70 was closed for about 25 minutes on Monday after a vehicle crashed and caught fire.

The crash occurred about 11 a.m. between Cove Fort and Sevier when an eastbound vehicle drifted off the right of the roadway and hit a metal guardrail, according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cam Roden. The vehicle came to a stop and caught fire where the guardrail met a concrete barrier, Roden said.

The driver exited the car and was taken to a hospital with "minor to moderate injuries," according to Roden.

All eastbound lanes were closed for about 25 minutes while the fire was put out. Responders opened one lane of traffic before noon.

Most recent Central Utah stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsCentral Utah
Bridger Beal-Cvetko is a reporter for KSL.com. He covers politics, Salt Lake County communities and breaking news. Bridger has worked for the Deseret News and graduated from Utah Valley University.

Most Viewed

KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  