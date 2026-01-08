Utah man with violent criminal history accused of possessing drugs, explosive clay

PRICE — A man who police say has a violent criminal history was arrested Wednesday night and accused of possessing drugs and explosive material.

Erich C. Wright, 56, was booked into the Carbon County Jail for investigation of four counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, being a restricted person in possession of a gun, possessing explosive or incendiary material and having drug paraphernalia.

Wright was pulled over late Wednesday and a search warrant was obtained early Thursday for his residence after Carbon County sheriff's deputies received information that he may be involved in illegal drug activity, according to a police booking affidavit.

"During the search of the residence, there were seven firearms located, approximately 1.5 grams of heroin, .25 ounces of methamphetamine, .5 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms and Xanax pills" in addition to drug paraphernalia found throughout the residence, the affidavit states. "Assisting officers were also able to locate what appeared to be C4 explosive clay along with possible blasting caps and wire switches in a metal box located near the front door of the residence."

After being taken into custody, Wright admitted to selling the drugs to support his own addiction, the affidavit states.

The Utah County Bomb Squad was called to the scene to test and dispose of the suspected C4.

The sheriff's office says Wright had multiple convictions in the '90s.

"Erich has a violent criminal history, (including) drug distribution charges and weapons charges. Along with the possible explosives found, I consider him a very high safety risk if released from jail," the arresting deputy wrote in the affidavit.