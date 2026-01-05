Woman traveling 112 mph claims she was trying to get to church

FILLMORE — A 22-year-old woman who claimed she was trying to get home in time to go to church was arrested and accused of going 112 mph.

The woman was spotted by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper on I-15 in Millard County traveling at a high rate of speed before 6 a.m. on Sunday, according to a police booking affidavit.

The trooper said that once he caught up to the vehicle, he turned on his radar and recorded the vehicle's speed at 112 mph, the affidavit states.

The trooper then turned on his emergency lights and pulled the car over. A 22-year-old woman was driving with four passengers.

"I asked her what she was doing and she told me (that she) and the family were trying to make it back home for church. I asked her if she knew just how fast she was going and she said, 'Yes, 110,'" the affidavit alleges.

The woman was then booked into the Millard County Jail for investigation of reckless driving and four counts of reckless endangerment.