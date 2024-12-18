No. 9 Marquette commits just 2 turnovers in 80-70 victory over Butler

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MILWAUKEE — Kam Jones scored 23 points and No. 9 Marquette committed just two turnovers in an 80-70 victory over Butler that that opened the Big East schedule for both teams. Marquette (10-2, 1-0) had its lowest turnover total since Jan. 8, 2011. David Joplin and Stevie Mitchell scored 15 points each as Marquette rallied from a 35-32 halftime deficit. The Golden Eagles bounced back three nights after squandering a 13-point lead in a 71-63 loss at Dayton. Butler (7-5, 0-1) lost its fourth straight despite shooting 51.1% from the floor.