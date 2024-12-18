No. 9 Marquette commits just 2 turnovers in 80-70 victory over Butler

By Steve Megargee, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 9:21 p.m.

 
Marquette's David Joplin tries to get past Butler's Finley Bizjack during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.

Marquette's David Joplin tries to get past Butler's Finley Bizjack during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MILWAUKEE — Kam Jones scored 23 points and No. 9 Marquette committed just two turnovers in an 80-70 victory over Butler that that opened the Big East schedule for both teams. Marquette (10-2, 1-0) had its lowest turnover total since Jan. 8, 2011. David Joplin and Stevie Mitchell scored 15 points each as Marquette rallied from a 35-32 halftime deficit. The Golden Eagles bounced back three nights after squandering a 13-point lead in a 71-63 loss at Dayton. Butler (7-5, 0-1) lost its fourth straight despite shooting 51.1% from the floor.

