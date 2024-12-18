Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle progress in English League Cup to ensure powerful lineup for semis

By Steve Douglas, Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 18, 2024 at 3:42 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 2:28 p.m.

 
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Emirates stadium, in London, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Emirates stadium, in London, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

6 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Arsenal, Newcastle and Liverpool have advanced in the English League Cup to ensure a powerful lineup for the semifinals. Gabriel Jesus scored a hat trick that included a crucial second goal from an offside position as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 3-2 to reach the last four for the first time since the 2021-22 season. Liverpool kept alive its title defense by winning 2-1 at Southampton. Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott were the scorers in the first half for the Premier League leaders. Newcastle defeated Brentford 3-1 and progressed to the semifinals for the second time in three seasons.

Photos

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
Steve Douglas

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  