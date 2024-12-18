Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle progress in English League Cup to ensure powerful lineup for semis

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Arsenal, Newcastle and Liverpool have advanced in the English League Cup to ensure a powerful lineup for the semifinals. Gabriel Jesus scored a hat trick that included a crucial second goal from an offside position as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 3-2 to reach the last four for the first time since the 2021-22 season. Liverpool kept alive its title defense by winning 2-1 at Southampton. Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott were the scorers in the first half for the Premier League leaders. Newcastle defeated Brentford 3-1 and progressed to the semifinals for the second time in three seasons.