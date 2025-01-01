Sundance Resort announces 'The Wizard of Oz' for summer outdoor production

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

PROVO — Anyone dreading the long wait until the second "Wicked" movie is released next November may find some relief at Sundance Mountain Resort this summer with its outdoor production of "The Wizard of Oz."

The Sundance Summer Theater has been putting on productions of musical classics since 1970. This next year, theatergoers will be transported to the wonderful land of Oz with witches and wizards and yellow brick roads, "Oh my!"

The 2025 production will be the 18th season Sundance Summer Theater has partnered with UVU's arts school to bring "the best of Broadway to life in a spectacular mountain setting," a statement from Sundance said.

"The stunning backdrop of Mt. Timpanogos against the Sundance Resort stage is the perfect setting for this musical," said Mari Turner, director of programming and art at Sundance Mountain Resort. "Join Dorothy and her friends on a vibrant adventure that celebrates friendship, courage and the power of dreams — it's a musical you won't want to miss!"

The show depicts the iconic, heartwarming tale of a Kansas farm girl who gets blown "over the rainbow" into a magical world, where she discovers the power of home. While watching, one might just realize there is no place like the Utah mountains.

The Sundance Amphitheater was rated in the Top 10 in the country of "best outdoor theater experiences" by Fodor's Travel Guide. Anyone interested in participating in the musical must submit auditions by Jan. 13.

"The Wizard of Oz" will open July 17 and close Aug. 9. Group tickets go on sale in March, and individual tickets go on sale April 28.