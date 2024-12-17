Xavier Booker scores career-high 18, No. 20 Michigan State beats Oakland 77-58 for 4th straight win

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DETROIT — Xavier Booker scored a career-high 18 points, Jaden Akins had 16 and Jaxon Kohler added 14 to lead No. 20 Michigan State in a 77-58 win over Oakland. The Spartans have won four straight and seven of their last eight games. The Golden Grizzlies trailed by one point after a closely contested first half that included four ties and two lead changes. Michigan State pulled away after halftime with Booker and Akins scoring in double digits in the second half.