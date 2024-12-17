Xavier Booker scores career-high 18, No. 20 Michigan State beats Oakland 77-58 for 4th straight win

By Larry Lage, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

 
Michigan State guard Jase Richardson (11) blocks a shot attempt by Oakland guard Jaylen Jones (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Detroit.

Michigan State guard Jase Richardson (11) blocks a shot attempt by Oakland guard Jaylen Jones (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Leer en español

DETROIT — Xavier Booker scored a career-high 18 points, Jaden Akins had 16 and Jaxon Kohler added 14 to lead No. 20 Michigan State in a 77-58 win over Oakland. The Spartans have won four straight and seven of their last eight games. The Golden Grizzlies trailed by one point after a closely contested first half that included four ties and two lead changes. Michigan State pulled away after halftime with Booker and Akins scoring in double digits in the second half.

