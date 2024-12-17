Hodgkinson beats Littler to prestigious BBC sports award after winning Olympic 800-meter gold

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALFORD, England — Keely Hodgkinson has been voted as the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2024 after winning the 800 meters at the Olympic Games in Paris. It is the fourth straight year that the award has been won by a woman following soccer players Mary Earps in 2023 and Beth Mead in 2022, and tennis player Emma Raducanu in 2021. The 22-year-old Hodgkinson successfully defended her European title and set a new British record that made her the sixth fastest woman in history in the 800. Darts superstar Luke Littler came second in the public vote and England cricketer Joe Root took third place.