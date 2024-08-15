Utah's largest dog-friendly Oktoberfest at Snowbasin

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

If you're a fan of Oktoberfest and have been searching for a celebration that includes your furry friend, look no further than SnowWiesn. Held at Snowbasin Resort, this one-of-a-kind event is the largest dog-friendly Oktoberfest in Utah, making it the perfect destination for both beer enthusiasts and dog lovers alike.

From Aug. 17 to Oct. 6, SnowWiesn offers a lively mix of Bavarian traditions and modern festivities every Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Here's a look at what makes this festival a must-visit.

Dog-friendly fun

SnowWiesn stands out for its inclusivity when it comes to four-legged companions. Unlike most events that may restrict pets, SnowWiesn welcomes dogs in all outdoor spaces, including the scenic hiking trails.

For those looking to reach new heights, your furry friends can also join you on the Needles Gondola, which provides breathtaking views as it ascends to the top of the mountain. This makes SnowWiesn a standout choice for pet owners who want to enjoy the festivities without leaving their dogs behind.

A Bavarian extravaganza

True to Oktoberfest traditions, SnowWiesn is packed with Bavarian-themed activities and entertainment. The festival features collectible 24-ounce beer steins, allowing visitors to take home a memento of their experience. For those with a taste for Bavarian cuisine, there's a variety of traditional foods to savor as well. The event boasts craft beer and drinks from over 10 local breweries, offering a wide range of options to satisfy every palate.

The local Mountain Market is a highlight of SnowWiesn, showcasing vendors from across Utah. Whether you're looking for unique crafts, jewelry, local produce, or other special items you won't find anywhere else, the market provides a fantastic shopping experience. Come and get your holiday shopping done early!

Photo: Snowbasin

Live music and entertainment

SnowWiesn offers a vibrant musical lineup with performances starting at noon. DJ Richie T will kick things off on the Main Stage at 12 p.m. with a headliner performance to follow at 4:00pm. Meanwhile, the Bavarian Stage offers a diverse array of music acts and entertainment throughout the day.

For a full lineup of artists performing at SnowWiesn each weekend, visit the event webpage.

Exciting activities

Beyond the music and food, SnowWiesn features a range of engaging activities that should appeal to a wide variety of festival goers. These include:

Masskrugstemmen: This traditional stein-holding competition takes place every Sunday on Earl's Plaza. Participants can test their strength and endurance while competing for fun prizes.

Hammerschlagen: Put your skills to the test in this exciting game where you compete to drive a nail into a large tree stump. Participation is free, though a signed waiver is required.

Cornhole: Enjoy a friendly game of cornhole in the Wildflower Meadow. Complimentary boards are provided, making it easy to gather with friends and have some fun.

Costume Competition: Embrace the Bavarian spirit by dressing up in your best themed attire. Show off your costume on stage for a chance to win exciting prizes!

Photo: Snowbasin

Beautiful surroundings

You don't even have to take part in the festivities to have a good time at SnowWiesn. Simply basking in the natural beauty of the area is worth the trip alone. With temperatures that are consistently cooler than what you'll experience in the valley, the mountain air offers a nice retreat from the heat and plenty of photo-worthy opportunities. Take a scenic gondola ride for panoramic views of the surrounding landscape or explore the hiking and biking trails available for all levels of adventurers.

And don't forget your furry friends! Ski Magazine featured Snowbasin as one of five ski resorts that offers great hiking for dogs and their owners. The resort's 26 miles of dog-friendly trails make it a unique getaway destination for pet lovers since other areas prohibit dogs for watershed reasons.

Get your tickets to SnowWiesn today

SnowWiesn at Snowbasin Resort is more than just an Oktoberfest celebration; It's a unique event that caters to dog owners, beer lovers and festival-goers looking for an authentic Bavarian experience. With its dog-friendly atmosphere and variety of entertainment options and activities, it stands out as a premier destination for autumn fun in Utah.

Don't miss out on this special event — mark your calendar for every Saturday and Sunday from Aug. 17 through Oct. 6 and join in the fun at SnowWiesn. Parking is free and single-day event tickets are just $10! You can also purchase gondola tickets and brunch buffet reservations online as well.

For tickets and more information, visit the Snowbasin website and start planning your visit today.