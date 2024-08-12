Couple flew to Utah, rented cars that were stolen and driven to Mexico, charges say

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Arrest warrants have been issued for a couple accused of flying into Utah and renting vehicles that were never returned and were last recorded crossing into Mexico.

William C. Bennett, 31, of Cook, Illinois, and Lisa J. Wise, 35, of Temecula, California, were each charged last week in 3rd District Court with theft of a rental vehicle, a second-degree felony. Bennett was also charged with a second count of theft of a rental vehicle in addition to identity fraud, second-degree felonies; and unlawful possession of someone's else identification card, a class A misdemeanor.

On May 24, Bennett and Wise flew into Salt Lake City after buying plane tickets that day. "Wise rented a Jeep from Budget Rent a Car's airport location," according to charging documents. Two days later, "the Jeep's GPS tracking system was disabled."

That same day, the couple went to Budget Rent a Car, 235 W. 500 South, and rented a vehicle using someone else's identification, the charges state.

"Later that day, Bennett went to Budget rental in the Salt Lake International Airport and exchanged the vehicle for a Ford truck," according to the charges. "On or about May 31, 2024, the Ford was captured (on camera) crossing the border into Mexico."

On May 25, the couple went to Avis Car Rental, 255 S. West Temple, again using someone else's identification to rent a vehicle and then took that vehicle to Avis at the Salt Lake City International Airport and exchanged it for a Dodge truck, the charges state. On June 12, that truck was captured on camera crossing the border into Mexico.

Court documents do not give a possible motive for the crimes.