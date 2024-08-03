2024 Olympics tennis: Matt Ebden goes from lopsided loss in singles to doubles gold with John Peers

By Howard Fendrich, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 3, 2024 at 10:13 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 6:25 a.m.

 
Leer en español

PARIS — Matt Ebden and John Peers have won Australia's second tennis gold medal in Olympic history. They beat Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the United States 6-7 (6), 7-6 (1), 10-8 in a match tiebreaker in the men's doubles final. Olympics doubles uses a first-to-10, win-by-two tiebreaker in place of a traditional third set. The Australian duo trailed by a set and 4-2 in the second set before breaking Ram's serve to begin the comeback. Ebden drew attention at the start of these Olympics when he was a fill-in in singles and lost to Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-1.

