Huang Ya Qiong wins badminton gold at the Paris Olympics, and then says yes to wedding proposal

PARIS — China badminton player Huang Ya Qiong won mixed doubles gold at the Paris Olympics and minutes later got engaged. Huang was proposed to by boyfriend Li Yuchen, another badminton player, after receiving her gold medal. She and Zheng Siwei beat South Korea's Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun 21-8, 21-11 in the final to cap an unbeaten 6-0 run in the tournament. Huang said she was very surprised by the proposal because she was focused on preparing for the match.

