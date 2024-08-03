Have You Seen This? Miami airport gets slimed

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MIAMI — An over-the-top marketing ploy for a Nickelodeon? A visit from Slimer of "Ghostbusters" fame? A proliferation of split pea soup?

I definitely had no idea what caused this horrifying green sludge to take over the Miami airport.

Anyone who spends much time traveling will inevitably see strange things in airports. But there's something sinister about watching an unrelenting tide of slime take over a hallway. You have to pity anyone who was late for a flight or had to try to navigate this slippery obstacle.

The video's title suggests that a "refrigerant leak" caused the slime. The video caption indicates other issues may have contributed.

Sounds like a double whammy of trouble — an uncooled airport terminal in the middle of the Florida summer, as well as green ooze causing hazards.

Makes me appreciate Salt Lake City International Airport all the more.

