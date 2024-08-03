Have You Seen This? Miami airport gets slimed

By Grant Olsen for KSL.com | Posted - Aug. 3, 2024 at 3:03 p.m.

 
Green slime drips from the ceiling at Miami International Airport in this July 4 video. What could have caused this?

Green slime drips from the ceiling at Miami International Airport in this July 4 video. What could have caused this? (ViralHog via YouTube)

Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MIAMI — An over-the-top marketing ploy for a Nickelodeon? A visit from Slimer of "Ghostbusters" fame? A proliferation of split pea soup?

I definitely had no idea what caused this horrifying green sludge to take over the Miami airport.

Anyone who spends much time traveling will inevitably see strange things in airports. But there's something sinister about watching an unrelenting tide of slime take over a hallway. You have to pity anyone who was late for a flight or had to try to navigate this slippery obstacle.

The video's title suggests that a "refrigerant leak" caused the slime. The video caption indicates other issues may have contributed.

Sounds like a double whammy of trouble — an uncooled airport terminal in the middle of the Florida summer, as well as green ooze causing hazards.

Makes me appreciate Salt Lake City International Airport all the more.

Have you seen this?

Turkish Olympian wins silver, goes viral with no-frills pistol approach

John Wick. Jason Bourne. Yusuf Dikec.

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Related topics

Have You Seen This?
Grant Olsen joined the KSL.com contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things. He is also the author of the book “Rhino Trouble.”

Most Viewed

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  