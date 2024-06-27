Green, Fujita start U.S. Senior Open with 63s. Local favorite Andrade shot back at Newport CC

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 6:13 p.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEWPORT, R.I. — Richard Green and Hiroyuki Fujita each shot 7-under 63 in the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday, taking advantage of low wind in the morning to attack the seaside Newport Country Club course and pull a stroke ahead of local favorite Billy Andrade. Andrade, a native Rhode Islander, shot 64 in tougher afternoon conditions, with the wind at 15-25 mph when he teed off just before 2 p.m. at the mouth of Narragansett Bay. Steven Ames was fourth at 65. Ten players shot 66. Among them: former Senior Open champions Steve Stricker, Jeff Maggert and Padraig Harrington, and Englishman Lee Westwood, who was making his over-50 tour debut a week after finishing third in the LIV Golf event outside of Nashville, Tennessee.

Most recent Golf stories

Related topics

GolfNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  