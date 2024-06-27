Have You Seen This? This bat boy may have just saved the Dodgers' season

Dodgers batboy makes a spectacular snag. (X screenshot)

WATCH OUT SHOHEI — If the Dodgers end up winning the World Series this year, bat boy Javier Herrera better get a ring. And a tribute video. And a raise. And a bonus. And everything else.

Actually, he probably deserves all of that right now.

The Dodgers' season may have been saved by a spectacular snag by Herrera.

On Wednesday, a blistering foul was hit at the Dodgers dugout and directly toward two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani.

As Ohtani and the other Dodgers players tried to scatter, it was Herrera who stayed calm.

The bat boy's hands swung up to make a barehanded catch, preventing what could have been an ugly scene. Though, Herrera clearly didn't think he did anything that special.

After taking a quick look into the dugout, he casually handed the ball to a fan.

As for Ohtani, who hit his NL-leading 25th home run in the game, he just looked relieved. He likely wasn't the only one feeling that way.

