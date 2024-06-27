Disappointing Netherlands team spoiling the Oranje fans' party at Euro 2024

By CiarÁn Fahey, Associated Press | Posted - June 27, 2024 at 4:20 a.m.

 
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BERLIN — The Netherlands' soccer team is becoming a party-pooper for its thousands of exuberant orange-clad fans at the European Championship. The Oranje have impressed off the field but not on it at Euro 2024, where Ronald Koeman's team limped into the knockout stage after finishing third in Group D. Koeman was a key defender on the Dutch team that won Euro '88 in West Germany and he's back for his second stint as coach. But he's clearly unhappy with his charges, who are maintaining a longstanding Dutch tradition of disappointing at major tournaments. Koeman has called for a response in the Netherlands' next match, against Romania in the round of 16.

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
CiarÁn Fahey

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  