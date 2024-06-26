Cricket fans in Mexico hope to boost the sport and add teams

By Fernando Llano, Associated Press | Posted - June 26, 2024 at 2:31 p.m.

 
MEXICO CITY — Cricket has been on the upswing in Mexico over the past decade due to a growing Indian community in the Latin American nation. It is now played in six of the country's 32 states. The sport arrived in 1827 with diplomats, entrepreneurs and British contractors. It has never came close to soccer's popularity but now has some cricketers in the making. For many years British and Indian cricketers in Mexico did not make an effort to reach out to the locals and it limited the sport's growth in the country. But times are changing.

