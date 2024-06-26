Have You Seen This? Penguin shreds some waves with South African bodyboarder

"Surf's Up" became a reality when an African penguin hopped aboard a bodyboarder's board in Cape Town, South Africa. Together the two floated in the waves for a bit, as their friend who filmed yelled, "Yo, surf's up bruh!"

CAPE TOWN — Everyone knows the iconic movie about an antarctic penguin with the dream of being a pro surfer is a classic, but did you know penguins actually can shred the waves?

"Surf's Up" became a reality when an African penguin hopped aboard a bodyboarder's board in Cape Town, South Africa. Together, the two floated in the waves for a bit as their friend who filmed yelled, "Yo, surf's up, bruh!"

Cody and Big Z would be proud of this penguin's skills as he stays afloat with ease even as a big wave hits him and his friend. After all, the ocean is for everyone to enjoy.

Penguins in the Falkland Islands have also been spotted "surfing" as they play in the waves and hunt for fish. German photographer Elmar Weiss captured the spirited birds in action while on a trip to the archipelago in 2017.

While penguins may not be able to fly in the air, they sure can fly through the water.

