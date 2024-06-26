Texas Rangers GM Chris Young says third-place team needs offensive spark

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MILWAUKEE — Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young announced several roster moves in an attempt to improve the offense for the defending World Series champions. "We can't sit back and wait, hope that it comes together. It's time for us to get going, it's time for us offensively to perform like the team that we know we can be," he said. Texas selected the contract of outfielder Derek Hill from Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers also optioned infielder Ezequiel Duran to Round Rock. Entering Wednesday, the Rangers are five games below .500 at 37-42 and in third place in the AL West, 6½ games behind Seattle.