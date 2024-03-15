Jury finds man guilty of aggravated murder in 2019 killing of Provo officer

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

PROVO — An eight-person jury found Matt Frank Hoover guilty of aggravated murder on Friday after hearing testimony in a multiweek trial on charges that he shot and killed a Provo police officer.

Joseph Shinners was shot while attempting to arrest Hoover, who had warrants out for his arrest, on Jan. 5, 2019, in front of the Bed Bath & Beyond in Orem. Hoover was also shot during the incident.

The jury — which began deliberating shortly after 1 p.m. and came back with a verdict about four hours later — was given the option to find Hoover guilty or not guilty of aggravated murder, as he is charged, or guilty or not guilty of a lesser charge: murder, manslaughter or negligent homicide.

Hoover, 45, was charged with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony. It was initially charged as a capital offense but changed after prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty. He was also found guilty of possession of a dangerous weapon as a restricted person, a second-degree felony; and failure to stop at the command of police and drug possession, third-degree felonies.

Shinners' wife, Kaylyn Shinners, expressed relief that the trial is over in a statement after the verdict, which she says does not bring justice because she and her sons will not have him back.

"I will miss him forever and feel the impact of his loss forever. My boys and my entire family will feel the impact of his loss forever," she said.

She said the verdict shows there are consequences for bad choices, and it is unacceptable to kill police officers.

"If you kill our officers, you will get the maximum sentence. Our police officers and their families need to know that as a society we do not condone the killing of our police officers," she said.

Attorney's statements

During closing arguments, defense attorney Mary Corporon told the jury to mark the other counts as guilty. She said the only thing Hoover is contesting is the aggravated murder charge and she argued that even a lesser charge of murder doesn't apply in this case. She said her client acted recklessly, but should not be guilty of murder.

"No one would ever dispute officer Shinners should be alive today ... but the law requires that you look at those instructions about the difference between a knowing and intentional killing of a police officer and a ... situation that went horribly awry for a whole variety of reasons," Corporon said.

A portrait of Provo police officer Joseph Shinners is on display in a courtroom during the trial of his killer, Matt Frank Hoover. Hoover was found guilty of aggravated murder on Friday for shooting and killing Shinners in January 2019. (Photo: KSL-TV)

She spoke about testimony from multiple officers who mentioned a chaotic scene or did things they typically wouldn't, like leaving a car in gear and remembering things incorrectly. She said the incident was likewise chaotic and stressful for Hoover as well.

She said everything relevant happened in a very tight place, in the cab of the truck — which at one point had five people at least partially inside.

Corporon said Hoover was trying to shoot himself after he realized he was caught. She said the killing of the police officer was a "tragic outcome" of the poor decisions of a suicidal man.

Deputy Utah County attorney Timothy Taylor told jurors that Hoover could be seen moving his hand up in the truck cab before the shot is fired.

"When he has the unobstructed use of his arm, he pulls that gun out, shoots," Taylor said.

The prosecutor said there is no doubt that Shinners was shot by another person, and Hoover is the only person who had a gun in his hand. He also said there is no doubt the bullet that killed Shinners came from Hoover's purple Ruger handgun, which he encouraged the jury to handle and see that the trigger on the gun requires "a deliberate pull."

Matt Frank Hoover enters 4th District Court on Jan. 28, 2019, in Provo. (Photo: Evan Cobb)

The attorney also said there is no doubt Hoover acted intentionally and knowingly — at least one of which is required for a conviction of aggravated murder.

Taylor talked about things Hoover had shared on Facebook earlier that day demonstrating his mindset — his dislike of police and a desire for violence. He said there is no evidence pointing to the defense's claim that the officer's death was an attempted suicide gone wrong.

"This case is not about suicide, this case is about homicide," he said.

Deputy Utah County attorney Chad Grunander cited the same social media posts and said there is a "mountain of motive" in the case, which is not required to convict someone of murder but can be helpful for a jury.

A hero not forgotten

Kaylyn Shinners said her husband is a hero, and she is proud of how he lived. She thanked the prosecutors for their hard work to bring the facts of his murder forward, and for support from the community.

"Every day I am amazed at the goodness and kindness of people," she said.

Provo Police Chief Troy Beebe said over the last five years the department's members have mourned and remembered their "fallen brother." He said they have witnessed the pain in Shinners' family.

"We have stood with his family in quiet moments, and have been afforded the privilege of sharing family milestones alongside them. ... The Provo Police Department stands with the Shinners family again today, at the close of this long-awaited court trial, recognizing the importance of accountability and justice for Joe's murder," he said.

Beebe said Shinners exemplified honor and courage, and fought for justice — and will never be forgotten by the Provo Police Department.

"We also wish to thank our community for their support for the Shinners family, and pray for the safety of those who choose to selflessly serve and protect our society from evil every day," he said.

Hoover is scheduled to be sentenced on June 4.

