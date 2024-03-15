Review: 'Arthur the King' is a feel-good surprise

Mark Wahlberg, right, and Ukai the dog appear in "Arthur the King," a remarkable true story of the connection formed by an adventure racer and a stray dog in the middle of the Ecuadorian jungle. (Lionsgate Films)

Every now and again a movie sneaks up on you. You didn't even know it was in the works, didn't see a trailer until late or not at all, but then someone tells you to check it out and it's a pleasant surprise and you don't know why more people don't know about it.

"Arthur the King" is one of those movies. Not many people know about it and I'll confess, I didn't know it was coming until I saw a trailer a few weeks ago.

The movie is not perfect and has plenty of issues here and there, but, ultimately, it's a feel-good movie with tons of heart and an adorable dog. What more do you want?

Here are some reasons "Arthur the King" is worth a watch.

The story kept my interest

As a true story, "Arthur the King" grabs you with its authenticity. The motivations and journeys of the characters, particularly Mark Wahlberg's, kept the narrative interesting and not completely one-dimensional.

The backdrop of the grueling Adventure Race, coupled with the unexpected inclusion of the canine companion, adds a unique twist that keeps the audience engaged.

I found myself drawn into the challenges and triumphs faced by the characters, making for a memorable viewing experience.

It's a feel-good movie

Despite its imperfections, "Arthur the King" shines as a feel-good movie with a heartwarming storyline. It's refreshing to watch a film that isn't weighed down by heavy drama or negativity. Instead, the movie exudes positivity and leaves audiences feeling uplifted and inspired.

The underdog (pun absolutely intended) theme resonates, reminding viewers of the power of perseverance and determination. By the end credits, you'll find yourself cheering for the characters and perhaps even feeling motivated to tackle your own challenges.

It's well-paced

One of the strengths of "Arthur the King" is its pacing. The film strikes a balance between tension-filled and quieter moments and more reflective scenes, ensuring the story flows smoothly, for the most part, from start to finish.

Nearly every scene serves a purpose, propelling the narrative forward while allowing time for character development and emotional resonance.

Thanks to well-paced storytelling, "Arthur the King" keeps us invested and never feeling rushed or drawn-out.

A few issues

There is a lot to this true story, but you can't get all of that during its 90-minute run time. Because of that, I feel like we didn't get to see how grueling and intense the Adventure Race actually is and how much it takes. The filmmakers obviously tell us how tough the race is, but I feel like they don't show us that well.

What parents need to know

"Arthur the King" is officially rated PG-13. The rating seems right. The language is mostly tame with the exception of one F-word. There is no sex, but some characters find themselves in some perilous and dangerous situations. I think older kids will like the movie, but younger audiences may be a little bored and not catch on to the story as strongly as tweens and teens might.

Conclusion

"Arthur the King" has some obvious imperfections, but they're easily ignored when you experience its heart and inspiring story. Also, there's an adorable dog, which pretty much everyone loves.

This movie will not be winning any awards, but it will be winning a lot of hearts.

