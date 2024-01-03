St. George father charged with abusing baby who suffered 4 broken bones

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:33 a.m.

 
A St. George man was charged Wednesday with four counts of aggravated child abuse after police say his 4-month-old baby was found to have multiple broken bones.

A St. George man was charged Wednesday with four counts of aggravated child abuse after police say his 4-month-old baby was found to have multiple broken bones. (Chinnapong, Shutterstock)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man is facing criminal charges after police reported that his infant child suffered multiple broken bones.

Carlos Ceja, 20, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with four counts of aggravated child abuse, two second-degree felonies and two third-degree felonies.

Police were called to St. George Regional Hospital on Sunday on a report of a 4-month-old baby being treated for a fractured right femur, suffered in a possible child abuse situation.

"Further examination revealed three other fractures in (the child's) body that were in different stages of healing. Investigators interviewed parents and determined that Carlos, the father, was responsible for the injuries," a police booking affidavit states.

On Tuesday, police say Ceja allegedly confessed to causing the injuries "on various dates over the past couple of months. He further admitted that two of the injuries occurred while he was in a fit of anger. The other two were done due to reckless behavior," according to the affidavit.

Court records do not indicate the infant's gender.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSouthern Utah
Pat Reavy is a longtime police and courts reporter. He joined the KSL.com team in 2021, after many years of reporting at the Deseret News and KSL NewsRadio before that.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  