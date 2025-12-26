Utahn sentenced to probation for pointing gun at other vehicle in road rage confrontation

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

MIDVALE — A Utah man has pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm at another driver in a road rage confrontation in Midvale.

Ivan Philip Vakauta, 36, was initially charged in March with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, plus three counts of threat of violence, with a road rage enhancement, a class A misdemeanor. On Dec. 15, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of threatening with a weapon during a fight, a class A misdemeanor, as part of a plea deal.

On Jan. 11, a driver told police that a Toyota Tundra changed lanes in front of him on I-15 near 6000 South and that driver slammed on his brakes. The driver said he changed lanes to get away from the Toyota, but then the same thing happened again, according to charging documents.

Both vehicles exited the freeway at 7200 South and stopped at a gas station, where the Toyota driver, identified as Vakauta, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim's car, the charges state. The victim's wife and two kids were also in the car during the incident.

Police spoke with Vakauta who claimed the victim's car had cut him off first, making him upset. In his plea statement, Vakauta admitted he "drew a firearm while angry" at the victim's family.

In exchange for pleading guilty to the threatening charge, the other charges were dismissed.

Vakauta's guilty plea will be held in abeyance for a year, during which he must pay a fine and complete an anger management course. If he successfully completes the probationary period, his conviction will be reduced to a class B misdemeanor, the plea agreement states.