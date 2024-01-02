Littler, 16, reaches final of world darts championship in one of the sport's most unlikely stories

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Luke Littler has reached the final of the world darts championship at the age of 16 to extend one of the most unlikely stories in the history of the sport. Littler is an unseeded player from Runcorn in northwest England who started throwing darts as a toddler. He beat 2018 champion Rob Cross 6-2 to get into Wednesday's title match against Luke Humphries. The winner of the final will earn 500,000 pounds ($630,000). The teenager has made front-page headlines in his amazing run at Alexandra Palace that also included eliminating multiple former world champion Raymond van Barneveld, his idol.

×

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics Soccer National Sports