Have You Seen This? After playoff win, Harbaugh parents share superstitious act

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh holds the winner's trophy next to quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) after a win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press)

JUST A LITTLE STITIOUS — I'm willing to bet most people would say they're not superstitious.

However, when it comes to sporting events, the number of people that have superstitions grows exponentially. For some reason, there's something about sports that makes otherwise non-superstitious people believe in random things.

There's rally caps, lucky rubber bands that have to be snapped on one's wrist three times, sitting in the right chair during pivotal fourth quarter moments, or the lucky underwear — we'll leave that one untouched, other than to say, please wash.

Whatever the reason, sports brings out superstitions.

For Jack and Jackie Harbaugh — parents to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh — they, too, had some superstitions that were guaranteed to work. And their son has his parents to thank — or, at least, I think that's how this works.

Facing an uphill battle against the always formidable Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl Monday, the Harbaugh parents came up with a brilliant plan: switch seats! Why didn't we think of this before?!

It clearly worked. Michigan running back Blake Corum found the end zone in overtime, and the Wolverines defense held firm to stave off the Crimson Tide for Michigan's first playoff win.

"Are you kidding me?! They won! What's better than that?!"



Jack and Jackie Harbaugh, Jim's parents, believe their superstitious seat change propelled Michigan to the Rose Bowl win. pic.twitter.com/7B1AZhlUSY — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 2, 2024

I expect to see a camera on the Harbaughs next week when Michigan plays Washington in the national championship game. If they switch seats, consider Michael Penix Jr.'s hopes of a title over. Nothing else matters.

OK, maybe that's a little hokey, but aren't the Harbaughs great?

"Are you kidding me?!" Jackie Harbaugh said after the game. "They won! What's better than that?!"

Nothing, Jackie. Nothing!

Well, other than two great playoff games Monday night. How can you not love college football?

