Bologna's Mihajlović is first coach fired in Serie A

BOLOGNA, Italy — Siniša Mihajlović has become the first coach to be fired in the Serie A with Bologna unable to produce a win in its opening five matches. The move comes two days after Bologna struggled to 2-2 at Spezia. No immediate replacement was named. Mihajlović coached Bologna for 3 ½ years. He became a sentimental favorite of fans and players alike for his desire to keep coaching even after he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019. Bologna has drawn three games and lost two. There were 11 coaching changes in the 20-team Italian league last season.

