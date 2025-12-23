Arsenal beats Crystal Palace in penalty shootout to reach League Cup semifinals

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LONDON — Arsenal will face Chelsea in the English League Cup semifinals after beating Crystal Palace 8-7 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time Tuesday.

Kepa Arrizabalaga stopped Maxence Lacroix's spot kick to seal the shootout victory at Emirates Stadium.

Lacroix's own goal in the 80th minute had given Arsenal the lead before Marc Guehi equalized for Palace deep into stoppage time.

Manchester City will play defending champion Newcastle in the other semifinal.

Arsenal took the lead when Palace failed to clear Bukayo Saka's corner. Lacroix knocked the ball over his line and shook his head in disbelief.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Jefferson Lerma headed down and Adam Wharton's free kick for Guehi to sweep it into the goal.

The penalty takers were perfect up until Lacroix's effort. Arrizabalaga dove right and stopped it.

"We generated a lot (of chances). We should have scored many more goals than the one that we scored," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports. "Overall, another victory, I'm really happy."

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer