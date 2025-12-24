Palace manager unsure when US defender Chris Richards will be available again after foot injury

By The Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 24, 2025 at 7:35 a.m. | Posted - Dec. 24, 2025 at 7:07 a.m.

 
Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly in action during the English Football League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025.

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly in action during the English Football League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LONDON — Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is unsure when United States defender Chris Richards will be available again.

The American was taken off on a stretcher with a nasty cut to his right foot in the second half of Palace's match against Arsenal in the English League Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Palace hosts Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, then welcomes Fulham on New Year's Day.

"He got a knock on his foot, a stamp on his foot, and it had to be stitched," Glasner said about Richards after the game against Arsenal. "I don't know how many stitches, but a few.

"The doctor told me it doesn't look so bad. I'm always hopeful. We have to be hopeful. I don't know if he will be okay for the Tottenham game, but I'm still hoping that he will be back against Fulham."

The 25-year-old Richards has been a regular starter for the U.S. He missed the 2022 World Cup because of a leg injury.

Arsenal beat Palace 8-7 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Photos

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  