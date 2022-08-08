Have You Seen This? Celebrate International Cat Day with these talented kitties

A cat tries to get threw an obstacle course. (Kittisaurus via YouTube)

CAT LAND — It seems like every day is some sort of holiday. National Taco Day. National Book Lovers Day. But today is International Cat Day.

There's much to be celebrated about cats. They're cute, fluffy and have big attitudes. Most importantly they are entertaining.

In this cat household, they set up an interesting cat challenge for their 10 cats to see which one could most successfully crawl under a clear, plastic obstacle without being distracted by delicious treats.

While some cats just breeze through the obstacle without any problems, others don't quite perform as well. One cat tries to walk on top of the obstacle and is surprised to find it's not as sturdy as it thought. After a brief intermission to fix the obstacle, the cat gets a second chance and crawls under with grace.

Cats really are multi-talented. They're able to squeeze through impossibly small spaces, climb where they shouldn't be able to reach and hide in plain sight, leaving their owners searching for them for hours. Does this mean cats should actually be spies? Maybe, but based on my experience, it would be hard to get a cat to do what you want it to, which wouldn't make it a good spy.

Now my two cats will tell you every day is International Cat Day at our house. And even though they aren't YouTube famous, they can still have a few extra treats for their special holiday.

