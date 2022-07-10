News / Utah / Police & Courts

4 arrested, accused of starting wildfire that has burned almost 8K acres in Fillmore

By Lisi Merkley, KSL.com | Updated - July 10, 2022 at 5:32 p.m. | Posted - July 10, 2022 at 2:33 p.m.

 
The Halfway Hill Fire in Fillmore burns on Saturday. Four people were arrested Saturday after police say they abandoned a fire that could have started the wildfire.

The Halfway Hill Fire in Fillmore burns on Saturday. Four people were arrested Saturday after police say they abandoned a fire that could have started the wildfire. (Utah Fire Info)

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

FILLMORE — Four people were arrested Saturday who police say abandoned a fire at Halfway Hill that investigators point to as the start of a wildfire that has burned 7,958 acres.

Darri Rae Dewolfe, Tyler Russell Smith, Talon Lance Kessler and Michael Joseph Patti were arrested on suspicion of abandoning a fire that caused property damage greater than or equal to $1,000, according to police booking affidavits.

The group had been recreating in the area for several hours and at one point started a fire at a campsite, which fire investigators were able to determine was the origin of the wildfire, the affidavits say. Police say they recovered evidence near the site of the fire that showed people "had been at this location and had left abruptly."

Police made contact with the four people and interviewed them. "They stated that after being at this location, they had made attempts to extinguish the fire, and then left the scene," the affidavits say.

When the four people saw the fire erupt, "they were concerned that their fire may have been the cause," but they made no attempts to contact police or the fire department, according to the affidavits.

The Virginia Hills subdivision remains under an evacuation order, and drivers in the area can expect increased traffic as firefighters continue to battle the fire.

Related stories

Most recent Utah wildfires stories

Related topics

Utah wildfiresPolice & CourtsUtahCentral Utah
Lisi Merkley is a news producer for KSL.com. Prior to joining KSL in May 2021, she was editor in chief of The Daily Universe at Brigham Young University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and Spanish.

Most Viewed

SIGN UP FOR THE KSL.COM NEWSLETTER

Catch up on the top news and features from KSL.com, sent weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

KSL Weather Forecast

Mobile Apps | Advertise | Feedback | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2022 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  