Police: Argument over money for beer, cigarettes leads to stabbing in Farmington

FARMINGTON — A man is in the Davis County Jail after an argument over money for beer and cigarettes led to a stabbing on Sunday.

Christopher Ray Marquez, 43, was booked into jail Sunday on investigation of aggravated assault, according to court records. Marquez is accused of stabbing another man following an argument that started on a Utah Transit Authority bus.

Police were sent to the area of Lagoon Drive and Park Lane after hearing reports of a stabbing. Officers later learned that a man and Marquez's mother had been arguing over money, and the bus driver told them to leave after they arrived in Farmington. Marquez, who was also on the bus, is accused of later stabbing the man.

A police affidavit says Marquez told police they got off the bus and the other man continued to harass the woman over money. Marquez told police that the other man took out a construction tool and started walking toward them in an "aggressive manner," the affidavit says. Marquez allegedly told police that he then advanced on the man and stabbed him on the man's right side. He then walked across the street and called 911, allegedly telling a dispatcher that he had stabbed someone, the affidavit states.

Police later talked to the other man at the hospital, who told a different story. The man said he was asking the woman for money to buy beer and cigarettes, which he said upset Marquez. Police say he told them that once they were off the bus, Marquez chased him about 10 feet and, when he ran across the street, Marquez followed and chased him more.

The man told police he then saw Marquez reaching into his pocket for what he thought was a weapon, the affidavit says. The man said he then took out a spackling knife to try and defend himself.

The man said Marquez punched him with his right hand and stabbed him with his left, the affidavit says. The man was stabbed in his lower back and was taken to the hospital after police arrived.

As of Thursday, Marquez had not been formally charged in Farmington's 2nd District Court. He was being held without bail at the county's Farmington jail.

