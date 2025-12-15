'We will not cower': Utah County Hanukkah celebration honors tradition following deadly violence

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

LEHI — In a wintry chill circulating throughout Electric Park at Thanksgiving Point Monday evening, a sense of warm souls was also present as dozens gathered to celebrate Hanukkah in Lehi.

In a first-time event for the city, the Chabad of Utah County hosted Lehi's Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting.

"Tonight's celebration, I think it's safe to say, is the largest Jewish celebration in the history of Utah County," said Rabbi Chaim Zippel, co-director of Chabad of Utah County. "Tonight's celebration would have remained as a dream, as just an idea, if not for the Lehi PARC (parks, arts, recreation and culture) program, which made it possible through a grant that they gave to us to make tonight's evening possible."

Monday's event in Lehi is not the first Hanukkah celebration in Utah County, as Zippel had previously hosted it at the courthouse in Provo.

However, Monday's event came with a different feeling, following the recent violence against the Jewish community in Australia.

Gunfire erupted Sunday in Sydney, Australia, during a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach, where 16 people were killed.

Despite the tragic news, Zippel said he refused to let the acts of terror impede on celebrating the festival of lights, but with Monday's event already planned, he wanted to ensure those attending would feel safe.

In a statement released Sunday, after learning about what had transpired in Australia, Rabbi Zippel and his wife Esty, of Chabad of Utah County, said they worked with city leaders and the Lehi Police Department to make sure there was a strong police presence at the event.

"As we light the Chanukkah candles, we are reminded that darkness does not get the final word, light does. One small flame can push back immense darkness," the Zippels wrote in their statement regarding Sunday's attack.

Chaim Zippel's father, Rabbi Benny Zippel, executive director of Chabad Lubavitch of Utah, encouraged the Jewish community to stand defiantly and resilient in the face of hatred and violence.

Rabbi Chaim Zippel speaks before a crowd during the Hanukkah celebration at Electric Park in Lehi on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (Photo: Curtis Booker, KSL)

"We will not cower to bigotry; we will not cower to hatred," he said. "The more they hate us, the more they attack us, the more and better and stronger Jews we shall be."

Monday's event featured songs of Hanukkah, by recording artist Tali Yess, foods of the Jewish culture and a lighting of the Utah County menorah.

This celebration served as an opportunity for people of all faiths and backgrounds to celebrate and learn about Hanukkah.

Families from across Utah County braved the cold, with kids of different ages in tow for the experience.

Sylvia Lam, of Saratoga Springs, said Hanukkah this year feels a little different due to recent violence, which she recently explained to their 6-year-old son after he asked about what happened in Australia. But she said they felt a sense of community, attending the celebration on Monday.

"I think it feels very good to be here, like our Jewish community here (in) Utah is growing every year, and it feels good that we can be together tonight and celebrate and be strong together," she told KSL.com.

Cailey Ririe, of Lehi, said she cherishes her Jewish heritage, though she converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 18. Ririe said she continues to celebrate holidays and pass down traditions to her children.

Despite the violence in Australia, Ririe said she and her family felt safe coming to the celebration at Electric Park.

"We've had some crazy things happen here in Utah recently, but I know having faith that everything will be all right, and everyone will be safe and happy and be able to celebrate. Because, I mean, we're all in a big community — we should support each other; there shouldn't be any hate for one group versus another," she said.

The crowd watches before the menorah lighting at a Hanukkah celebration at Electric Park in Lehi on Monday. (Photo: Curtis Booker, KSL)

Several elected officials were also on hand for the celebration in support of Utah's Jewish community. Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson acknowledged the recent violent act as he spoke to the importance of faith and resilience in the face of adversity.

"And all I can ask for tonight is that you all feel some kind of comfort and some kind of understanding that you'll be able to move forward stronger than ever before," he told the crowd.