Have You Seen This? Dragon performs mind-blowing magic trick

By Grant Olsen, for KSL.com | Posted - April 17, 2022 at 3:14 p.m.

 
Every so often, a trick comes along that makes you truly believe in magic. You could watch the trick 50 times and still never understand how it was pulled off. In fact, the more you watch, the more it appears supernatural.

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

For me, it's this sleight of hand performance from Chris Hannibal. He's so in control the whole time, and the things he's able to do really are amazing. Is he a wizard? Perhaps. Is he a master of his craft? Absolutely.

Does the trick in this video rise that level of amazingness? That's for you to decide:

The creature here is known as "Stuff," and he's a mascot. He's not a particularly great mascot, with those weird star antennae that make him look like a Rainbow Brite character. Frankly, I'd say he's in the bottom tier of team mascots.

But even though Stuff is a silly-looking mascot, you have to admit that he's cool as a cucumber when performing magic. The trick itself might not be earthshaking, but let's give a shoutout to the mascot who did something other than jump off a trampoline to dunk a basketball.

Grant Olsen joined the KSL.com contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things. He is also the author of the book “Rhino Trouble.”

